Investigators flock to Sanday after fatal stranding claims 77 whales

July 12, 2024 at 8:41 am

A huge influx of vets, pathologists and volunteers are set to descend on Sanday, as investigations begin into what caused 77 pilot whales to strand themselves at Tresness.

It was confirmed on Thursday evening that all 77 whales had died, despite efforts to save 12 survivors.

The stranding — thought to be one of the largest Scotland has seen in living memory — was discovered on Thursday morning. A total of 65 were confirmed dead, and 12 were later euthanised.

Now work has turned to investigating what may have caused this tragedy, and managing environmental concerns regarding their corpses.

An appeal has gone out today from Emma Neave-Webb, of the British Divers Marine Life Rescue, to help accommodate visiting professionals and volunteers.

“We have 17 vets, pathologists and volunteers heading up to help with the investigation and we ideally need to try and find accommodation for them all,” she said, explaining that some visitors may need to stay in Sanday for up to four nights.

If anyone in Sanday has a room to spare, they can contact Emma on messenger, WhatsApp or mobile (07593026957).

She added: “If anyone also has any questions about what happened yesterday or will be happening over the next few days, please do feel free to contact me.

”I will be arranging an island debrief once the dust has settled too.

“We will also be back out at the site for most of the day today once folk arrive off the boat. If you are planning on coming to visit, please do be aware that we will be sampling animals and it will be a bit smelly.”



This is a breaking news story and may be edited as new details emerge.

