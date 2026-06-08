Kirkwall premiere for Time Team’s Brodgar special

A Time Team documentary will reveal why archaeologists are returning to the Ness of Brodgar when it premieres in Kirkwall, next month.

The film, charting the final full season of excavation at the Ness of Brodgar, will receive its world debut in at the Orkney Theatre on July 3.

Hosted by Time Team’s Dr John Gater, the screening will also reveal why the Ness team will begin a small, targeted excavation a few days later.

The evening screening will be free and open to all, but due to expected demand, seating will be allocated on a

first-come-first-served basis.

The 2026 exploratory dig will be open to visitors, on weekdays, between Tuesday, July 7, and Thursday,

July 30.