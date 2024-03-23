featured news

Kirkwall site to be transformed into Euro 2024 fanzone

A prime town centre location is set to be transformed into an outdoor hub for football fans to watch the European Championships this summer.

Plans have been unveiled for the former Jewson’s Yard in Kirkwall to be turned into a fanzone, containing a massive five-metre LED screen and a massive marquee with a bar, a stage and eating options.

Kit Bichan, of street food van Beiting & Brew, is the man behind the venture and he has told The Orcadian that he is planning on showing plenty of matches, including all the Scotland and England matches.

He explained that the site on Great Western Road is the ideal location and is hoping that, whatever the weather may bring, the fanzone will capture the imagination and support of the public.

Mr Bichan also explained how he hopes to host outdoor cinema events and retro games tournaments on the big screen during the month-long fanzone.

