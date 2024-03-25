featured news

Kirkwall to host community buyout event

March 25, 2024 at 4:18 pm

People from across Orkney will gather in Kirkwall this Tuesday to discuss the remarkable success of community buyouts in the islands.

In recent decades, Orkney has become a flagship for community ownership in Scotland with multiple projects, on different islands, supporting fragile rural communities.

There are at least 16 community organisations owning 39 assets in Orkney with more in the pipeline.

Find out more at the event, which will take place in the McGillvray Room, Orkney Library and Archive on Tuesday, March 26, 2-4pm.

