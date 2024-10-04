featured news

Landward makes stars of Swona cattle

October 4, 2024 at 11:53 am

The unique feral cattle on Swona were one of the highlights of last night’s Landward programme on BBC Scotland.

The heard, located in the island in the Pentland Firth, are decedent’s of the domestic cattle left on the island when the last residents departed in 1974 and have now been classified as their own unique breed.

To read all about them see the Farming section of this week’s edition of The Orcadian — out now.

You can catch up on the programme tonight on BBC One Scotland at 8pm or on the BBC iPlayer.

