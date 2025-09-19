news

Loss of pool provision a ‘tragedy’

September 19, 2025 at 4:18 pm

“We live on an island and our children need to learn to swim” — that was the impassioned plea from one attendee at a meeting to discuss the fate of the North Walls pool, in Hoy.

Concern has been mounting in the community about the future of the pool, which has been shut since last April and requires significant maintenance.

Chaired by Stromness and South Isles councillor Lindsay Hall, evident at the meeting last week was the strength of feeling on the island to reopen the pool, but also the challenges involved in achieving that goal.

For the full story, pick up this week’s edition of The Orcadian in shops and online.

