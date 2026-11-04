Body found after missing person search

The discovery of a body in the Stromness area is not being treated as suspicious by police.

The man’s body was found on Tuesday, November 3 at approximately 9pm.

He is yet to be formally identified. However, the family of 72-year-old Arthur Alexander Robertson, known as Sandy, who had been reported missing in the area has been informed.

Police say there are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.