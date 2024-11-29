featured news

More water tankers drafted in to maintain supplies to homes

November 29, 2024 at 3:07 pm

Ten tankers in Orkney are currently maintaining water supplies to households as Scottish Water deals with “demand issues”.

Scottish Water say there is no cause for concern and there has been no impact on customers.

The publicly-owned utility company have thanked people for their support as they continue to manage low water levels.

Alan Taylor, the operations team leader for Scottish Water in Orkney, he said: “We currently have around ten tankers on the island to help maintain our supply to customers. Whilst this isn’t routine, there is no cause for concern.

“We are coping with a larger than normal demand at this time of year and tankers will remain on the island for the foreseeable while our Water Treatment Works return to normal operation.”

