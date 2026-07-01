New head office plans lodged by Pentland Ferries

Pentland Ferries is looking to build a new three-storey head office and waiting room in St Margaret’s Hope.

A planning application has been submitted to Orkney Islands Council, which also includes a covered walkway to provide a sheltered pathway for board the company’s catamaran.

The development is designed to accommodate public waiting areas, customer services offices, toilets, a marine and technical zone, meeting rooms and offices.

Pentland Ferries is hoping this will improve the passenger experience and bring the offices and management team together under one roof.

A timeline for construction will be confirmed following the determination of the planning application.

In the meantime, a separate planning application is being submitted to site a temporary facility to replace the existing booking office and other office accommodation located at the pier.

Managing director of the ferry firm, Helen Inkster, said: “This is an important and ambitious move for Pentland Ferries.

“While terminal facilities have been continuously improved to handle increasing traffic, the administration, marine and and passenger facilities at St Margaret’s Hope now require updating to efficiently service the needs of the business and our customers.

“The new energy efficient building will provide an improved visitor experience and better accessibility for our customers and staff.

“The development reflects the growth and aspirations of the company and positions it well for the future. It will greatly increase operational efficiency and give the team a main base from which to operate.

“The most recent development of the marshalling yard was undertaken with the aim of providing a suitable site for the building adjoining the existing ro-ro facility and we are delighted to now be in a position to take this forward.”

Mrs Inkster added: “If approved, the development will represent a significant, entirely private, investment in Pentland Ferries’ shoreside infrastructure, supporting the continued growth of our services between Orkney and Caithness.”