New ownership ‘delighted’ with successful first season at Tomb of the Eagles

The operators of the Tomb of the Eagles have hailed their first season a success, with 11,500 visitors exploring the ancient site.

Looking ahead, the South Ronaldsay and Burray Development Trust are hoping to build a replica tomb, adding to the visitor attraction.

The site opened under new community ownership for the first time this summer.

The Tomb of the Eagles had been closed to the public for over five years, until it was purchased by the trust in 2025.

The Stone Age attraction will be closing for winter, and will reopen for its next season in March next year.

Cat Martin-Lennie, the heritage manager for the site, said: “We have certainly been blown away by the success of this season, and it’s been so lovely to see so many people visit and enjoy the site.

“I came into this season not really knowing what to expect — but I can very happily say that we have had an excellent summer with lots of laughter, as well as lots of learning!

“I would like to especially thank my team of wonderful volunteers — we simply could not have had such a successful summer without their support and passion.

“I look forward to welcoming visitors again in 2027!”

Steve Sankey, lead director for the trust with responsibility for the Tomb of the Eagles, echoed his colleague’s comments.

Mr Sankey said that Cat’s leadership has been a key driving factor in their success, along with her Rangers, Brian and Lachlan, who have brought visits alive with their ability to interpret the site imaginatively.

He added: “We’ll be moving forward over the winter into thinking about the next phase of development, when we will be building a replica tomb, to add to our visitor attractions and help to protect the real tomb with a slightly reduced footfall.”

The group say they are on the lookout for new volunteers at the visitor centre.

Tomb of the Eagles will reopen on Friday, March 26, 2027, for its second summer season under community ownership.