OIC bins given the chuck

April 18, 2025 at 2:52 pm

Four trailer loads of wheelie bins have been shipped south for reprocessing, Orkney Islands Council has confirmed.

The move sees over 1,300 damaged bins, which were stored in an outside yard in Hatston, given the chuck.

The council has declined to comment, however, on the specific status of bins which were the result of two highly criticised mis-ordering incidents in 2020 and 2014.

For the full story, read this week’s edition of The Orcadian in shops and online.

