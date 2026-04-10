OIC court action bans Stromness Hotel sale

A court ban is in place to prevent the sale of the Stromness Hotel, it emerged this week.

The legal prohibition was continued on Tuesday in the latest hearing of a civil case being pursued by Orkney Islands Council (OIC) at Kirkwall Sheriff Court.

It prevents the company, Paymán Holdings 10 Ltd, from selling the 42-bedroom hotel until it has cleared its debt to the local authority.

Na’im Paymán, director of the company, announced in February that he was going to put the hotel on the market.

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