OIC reveal three-year implementation plan for LGBT inclusive education

Roadmap to be discussed by councillors and officials next week

Orkney Islands Council (OIC) has outlined how local schools will roll out the Scottish Government’s national framework for LGBT inclusive education across primary and secondary classrooms.

The implementation plan details a structured framework designed to embed lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender themes into existing school subjects across a three-year period.

A noting report will be presented to OIC’s education, leisure and housing committee on Wednesday, September 9.

The initiative follows national guidance introduced by Scottish ministers to address prejudice-based bullying and promote equality.

There has been significant division within the community over the roll out, with many parents, carers and guardians expressing concerns over the embedding of inclusive education throughout the curriculum.

Concerns have also been expressed over the suitability and age-appropriateness of the materials and resources.

Under the local roadmap, all primary and secondary schools in Orkney are expected to deliver the curriculum measures using a three-stage implementation model.

Implementation begins with staff professional learning, with school staff required to complete basic e-learning modules delivered through the national LGBT Inclusive Education website.

The second phase focuses on curriculum development and policy alignment.

Rather than teaching LGBT topics as a standalone subject, schools will integrate relevant history, rights, terminology and literature into established subjects such as English, maths, history, social studies, and health and wellbeing.

Schools must also review their anti-bullying policies to ensure explicit procedures are in place for recording and addressing homophobic, biphobic and transphobic incidents.

The final stage involves evaluation, ensuring inclusive practice is permanently embedded into annual school improvement planning and quality assurance visits.

Headteachers will be responsible for overseeing the roll out within their respective schools and signing off on progress before submitting stage completions to OIC education officials.

Schools are also expected to maintain communication with parents, carers and local parent councils regarding how the curriculum is being delivered.

Progress across local authority schools will continue to be monitored by OIC Education Services.

Councillors and officials at next Wednesday’s meeting will discuss the report, but as it is for noting, there is no recommendation or vote to approve the roadmap.