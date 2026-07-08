OIC’s sound of silence in this week’s The Orcadian

Accountability, openness, and leadership are the ethical standards that apply stringently to public office-holders under the Nolan Principles.

But are these values being upheld regarding the handling of the indefinite “special leave” of Orkney Islands Council’s (OIC) chief executive Oliver Reid?

This is question leading this week’s edition of The Orcadian, online now and in shops this afternoon, in an editorial calling out the secrecy that is prevailing at School Place.

Inside the newspaper, we have three stories lifting the lid on what has been going on at the top of Orkney Islands Council and the interim governance arrangements put in place since Mr Reid’s shock leave in May.

We understand that OIC is investigating complaints surrounding Mr Reid, with the authority refusing to answer any of our questions about this.

Internal emails obtained by The Orcadian reveal that Orkney’s elected members have been warned not to tell the public anything about the sudden absence of the chief executive.

The secrecy at OIC has even seen the authority refuse to confirm or deny that a written report exists, following a private meeting last week.

More inside: