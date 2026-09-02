Online votes needed for Shapinsay landmark

There are only a few days left to cast online votes to help transform the land around Shapinsay’s historic Gas House into a community garden and heritage-themed mini-golf course.

The Balfour village landmark was shortlisted for funding through Certas Energy’s Community Bloom Fund.

Shapinsay Development Trust is seeking support from across Orkney and beyond to secure one of two £15,000 grants on offer this year.

The Gas House, a distinctive stone tower in Balfour village, has been a local landmark for generations, but the land around it has been neglected.

The trust wants to bring the site into community ownership and create a green space with seating, a seal-watching spot and areas where residents can grow fruit, vegetables and flowers.

Longer term, it also hopes to add a heritage-themed mini-golf course.

Niki Holt, marketing director at Certas Energy, said Shapinsay was “a great example” of the communities the fund was created to support.

She added: “This community of just 300 people has put together a project with real vision and ambition.”

Voting for the Community Bloom Fund winner is now open and closes at midnight on September 8. To vote for Shapinsay Development Trust, visit: https://certasenergy.co.uk/community-bloom-fund.