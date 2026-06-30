Orkney Ferries fuel surcharge will not be implemented after price drop

Passengers using Orkney Ferries have been given welcome news, as Orkney Islands Council has confirmed that due to falling fuel prices it will not add a surcharge — meaning fares will remain unchanged.

Councillors in May had agreed to delay a proposed temporary ten per cent fuel surcharge until July 1, with its implementation subject to the continuing high level of fuel prices and the unavailability of additional external support.

These rising fuel costs are linked to events in the Middle East.

However, with fuel prices now easing to under 65p per litre — slightly below the level anticipated in the budget — the council will not implement the fuel surcharge.

While Orkney Ferries has faced more than £186,000 in additional costs since April, the council will absorb these costs rather than pass them on to customers.

The local authority leadership will continue to engage with both the Scottish and UK Governments to seek support towards these unprecedented additional fuel costs and in event of similar situations in future.

Council Leader, Councillor Heather Woodbridge said: “With the ongoing conflict in the Middle East resulting in unpredictable fuel prices, we will continue to engage with both Scottish and UK Government to ask for protection for our lifeline ferry services amidst this financial uncertainty, and where possible recover costs already incurred.

“While we closely monitor the international situation, we also must ensure that our islands communities are protected by all levels of Government to ensure that essential ferry routes continue to remain affordable for our communities and business that rely on them.”