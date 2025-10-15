featured news

Orkney to benefit from £200 million heritage fund

October 15, 2025 at 11:29 am

Orkney is one of the places set to benefit from a £200 million fund for revitalising heritage.

The National Lottery Heritage Fund has announced that the county is among six new areas that will join its initiative to enable communities to transform local heritage over a ten-year period.

Under the investment, Orkney is set to become the second “heritage place” in Scotland, with funding aimed at preserving the renowned and rich history of the islands.

The other newly announced areas are Belfast Historic Waterfront, Isle of Anglesey (Ynys Môn), Tameside, Dudley, and Barking & Dagenham.

Eilish McGuinness, chief executive of The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “Our six new heritage places each hold incredible potential — from Tameside’s rich industrial past to the Standing Stones of Stenness on Orkney and the vibrant coastal heritage of Ynys Môn.

“Each place is bursting with diverse heritage treasures to be explored.

“We are proud to champion and invest in these places, helping communities and partners to shape bold new visions for the heritage on their doorstep.”

Councillor Kristopher Leask, chairman of Orkney Islands Council’s development and infrastructure committee said the latest chapter in the authority’s work with the heritage fund was a “positive one.”

He added that it follows on from some “great work”, including the redevelopment of Scapa Flow Museum.

“We have a responsibility to protect Orkney’s past but also plan for our economic future — with our heritage assets squarely at the heart of those plans,” Councillor Leask continued.

“Being selected as one of only two heritage places in Scotland by The National Lottery Heritage Fund is key to this.

“With that selection now confirmed work can begin on developing our vision and plans for how any funding might potentially be used.

“We look forward to working alongside our community and heritage stakeholders on this.”

The six new areas join nine others announced in 2023, as part of The National Lottery Heritage Fund’s plan to invest £200 million in up to 20 areas across the UK.

