Orphir garden in for ‘Best of the Best’ People’s Choice Award

A spectacular garden in Orphir is in the running for a prestigious award voted for by you, the public.

The Quoy of Houton has been one of Orkney’s most recognisable and well-known patches of greenery for the last decade, the brainchild of Caroline and Kevin Critchlow.

The labour of love on the shores of Scapa Flow has now been shortlisted for a special Gardens of the Year 2026 ‘Best of the Best’ People’s Choice Award.

Run by Gardeners’ World magazine, in order to mark the ten-year anniversary of the Gardens of the Year title, gardening gurus from across the UK can now vote for their favourite over the last ten years.

The Quoy of Houton was in 2017 honoured with an award from Gardeners’ World, recognising the determination and tenacity from Caroline and Kevin to transform what was a derelict plot, using stone walls to create pockets of shelter, raised beds with staked plants and mesh-centred windbreaks, charming sculptures and a spectacular linear pond.

To be in contention for the award is especially special and touching for Caroline and Kevin as in 2022, they left the Quoy of Houton to move close by at the Old Granary Quoy.

However, the couple are next month preparing to leave Orkney to begin a new chapter south.

The deadline for votes is midday, March 27, and the three gardens with the most votes will then be put before an expert judging panel to choose an overall winner.

Cast your vote here.