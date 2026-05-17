Orkney sprinter captains Scotland

Taylah Paterson has spoken of how privileged she feels as she captains her country at one of the top athletic events in the UK.

Sprinter Paterson was named Scotland captain for today’s Loughborough International meet, which attracts first-class athletes from across the UK.

Paterson told Scottish Athletics that to be named captain of the squad is a huge honour, even if the selection did come as a surprise.

Speaking on social media, Paterson said: “Really privileged to be captain of the team. It’s not something I take for granted, pulling on a Scotland vest. I’m really proud to be here and doing it once again with this team.”

Paterson has experienced a difficult start to the year and is working her way back from injury.

She will toe the start line in the 100m event.

She added: “I feel very chuffed and honoured at just being on the start line.”