‘People should absolutely not be on the roads’ urges OIC

January 18, 2024 at 5:53 pm

Orkney Islands Council (OIC) has issued an urgent plea this evening, warning that drivers should not take to the roads amid the current weather.

According to the council, parts of key roads —including the Kirkwall-Stromness and the Holm road — are blocked. A number of other main roads are blocked or impassible, particularly in the West Mainland.

A meeting of the Orkney Local Emergency Co-ordination Group (OLECG) will take place at 6pm.

For now, OIC has warned the public: “People should absolutely not be out on the roads at the moment.

”Stay where you are.”

The news comes shortly after confirmation that all schools and nurseries in Orkney will remain closed this Friday.

