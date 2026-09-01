Planning consultation launched on Deepwater Quay

A formal consultation period is now under way relating to the proposed Scapa Deep Water Quay project at Deepdale in Holm.

The process is part of the Environmental Impact Assessment associated with the terrestrial and marine planning for the project.

The developer for the project — the Orkney Islands Council’s (OIC) Harbour Authority — has submitted additional information on the project to both the local planning authority and the Scottish Government’s Marine Directorate Licensing Operations Team, which determine applications for Marine Licences under the Marine (Scotland) Act 2010.

Statutory consultees and members of the public are now being invited by both planning authorities to study and comment on this additional information which will inform the final assessment of the project and ultimately the planning decisions on the project.

The consultation period runs until September 26.

The project is part of OIC’s Harbours Masterplan which aims to develop harbour infrastructure in Orkney that could support shipping, marine development, offshore wind, offshore decommissioning activities and support for current and future energy sector developments.

Planning application documents were initially submitted in September 2023.

Two separate planning processes are required as the project spans terrestrial and marine spaces.

A copy of the additional information together with the Environmental Impact Assessment report, the associated application and other documents submitted with the application can be inspected online by searching “23/289/NATEIA” via the planning and building portal on www.orkney.gov.uk

Paper copies can be viewed at OIC customer services in Kirkwall and Stromness.

Copies can also be purchased in hard copy or on a USB stick from the Harbour Authority at a cost of £250 or £50 respectively.

Copies of a short non-technical summary are available free-of-charge from the Harbour Authority.

Representations on the additional information can be made by emailing planning@orkney.gov.uk or writing to Development Management, Orkney Islands Council, School Place, Kirkwall, Orkney KW15 1NY.

Representation to the Marine Directorate in respect of marine licenses can be emailed to MDMarineLicensing@gov.scot or by post to Marine Directorate — Licensing Operations Team, The Scottish Government, 375 Victoria Road, Aberdeen, AB11 9DB.