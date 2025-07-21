featured news

Police appeal after ‘extensive damage’ to pick-up truck

July 21, 2025 at 9:21 am

Police are appealing for information after a vehicle was “extensively damaged” in Kirkwall.

A report was received on Saturday, July 12, about the pick-up truck, which had been parked overnight in a carpark on Ingale.

The damage is believed to have been caused by another vehicle between 8pm on Friday, July 11 and 9am on Saturday, July 12.

Constable Dylan Mackenzie said “We’re asking anyone who may have seen what happened, or who has information that could help us to establish the full circumstances, to come forward.

“We’re also keen to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage from the area.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1433 of July 12.

