featured news

Scapa Flow granted new protection status

August 11, 2025 at 1:48 pm

Scapa Flow has been given a new special protected status to safeguard wartime-era shipwrecks.

The new Historic Marine Protected Area designation will come into force this November, along with the site of the wreck of the Queen of Sweden in Shetland.

Cabinet Secretary for climate action and energy Gillian Martin announced the news this Monday, during a tour of Scapa Flow.

The natural harbour played an important role as a naval base during the two world wars, and was the location of the internment and scuttling of the German High Seas Fleet at the end of the First World War.

It is a criminal offence to remove, alter or disturb historic assets at designated protected sites.

The first Historic Marine Protected Areas were designated by the Scottish Government in 2013 to identify and protect marine historic assets of national importance which survive in Scottish territorial waters.

Ms Martin said: “These two new Historic Marine Protected Areas — at Scapa Flow, and the Queen of Sweden wreck site in Shetland — are important additions to our network of Historic MPAs, which protect the most significant wreck sites across Scotland’s seas.

“The designation of these sites recognises their national value and will help to ensure that future generations can continue to explore, learn from, and be inspired by Scotland’s underwater heritage.

“I’m grateful for the support from local authorities, heritage bodies, and marine industries in bringing these designations forward.”

For the full story, pick up this week’s edition of The Orcadian.

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...