featured news

School bus windscreen severely damaged

October 31, 2025 at 4:41 pm

The windscreen of a school bus was damaged this Friday as it crossed the Churchill Barriers.

Stagecoach has confirmed that the windscreen was damaged as the bus crossed the barrier between Burray and the Mainland “after being struck by a wave”

A company spokesman said: “The windscreen did not smash, but the damage meant it was not safe to continue the journey.

“Nobody was injured and the vehicle proceeded to a safe location where a replacement bus arrived within 20 minutes to ensure the pupils could continue their journey safely.”

Orkney Islands Council has been approched for comment.

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...