Scottish Arts Trust calls for mobile portraits

March 13, 2024 at 11:44 am

So much of our lives is captured using mobile phones — but could one of your portrait snaps be award-winning?

That’s the challenge set by the Scottish Arts Trust, which has launched a free, nationwide competition to to capture the best portrait image using a phone.

With a top prize of £500, the Scotland Now! Phone Portrait Award is open to everyone aged over 16 years living in Scotland.

Accepting only portrait images specifically taken on a phone, it is hope that entries will showcase the extraordinary stories and everyday lives of those living across Scotland.

As well as a chance to win a cash prize, the top 50 photographs entered will feature in a rolling digital display that will travel with the Scottish Portrait Awards exhibition during its six month journey around Scotland in 2024/25.

The top 100 longlisted works will also feature in an online exhibition.

Judges for the award include photographers Colin Heggie, Ben Douglas Jane Murray, Robyn Braham, and Nina Davidson.

“The best camera most people have is the one in their pocket,” said Colin, chairman of the judging panel.

“Everyone with a phone can capture a memorable and meaningful image, what matters is the emotion hidden behind the photo and the stories it tells.”

He added: “We want portraits from across the country that reflects Scotland today in all its diversity, portraits which tell the stories of our time.

“So put your camera phone on standby and have a great time clicking!”

Entries are open until May 2. Find out more on https://www.scottishartstrust.org/scotland-now

