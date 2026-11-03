Search for new Orkney football manager begins after shock departures

No men's football side at 2027 Faroe Island Games after Orkney pull out amid financial uncertainty

Orkney county football manager Charlie Alway and long-term assistant Colin Kirkpatrick have resigned with immediate effect.

Orkney Amateur Football Association (OAFA) has accepted the duo’s shock resignation and the process to appoint successors will begin immediately.

In the wake of their departure, OAFA president Colin MacLeod paid tribute to Alway and Kirkpatrick for their dedication over their four-year tenure.

In a further surprising development, it has also been confirmed that Orkney will not be sending a men’s football team to compete at the Island Games in the Faroe Islands in 2027.

Taking management of the county side in late 2022, Alway and Kirkpatrick were at the helm on 22 occasions, including two Island Games and four Milne Cup fixtures.

Their reign got off to the best start, with victory against Caithness in June 2023.

That summer, the duo oversaw Orkney’s participation in the Guernsey Island Games, with the side eventually finishing the 16-team competition in tenth.

The management team’s finest moments were on home soil, as they proudly took charge of the county squad in the Orkney 2025 Island Games.

Three wins from four in the unique circumstances of a home Island Games saw Orkney finish the ten-team tournament in fifth place.

Frustratingly however, a victory against Shetland in the Milne Cup remained elusive, with four consecutive defeats.

OAFA president Colin MacLeod said: “I and the Orkney Amateur Football Association would like to thank Charlie and Colin (Paddy) for their tenure as manager and coach of the OAFA county team since they took over in late 2022.

“Their passion, commitment and dedication to Orkney football over the years cannot be denied, which continued in their roles for the OAFA, which we have appreciated over their years in charge.

“We wish them both all the very best and success for the future in whatever path they both decide to take.”

Speculation will inevitably turn to who may be in the frame to succeed Alway and Kirkpatrick.

Names which might be high in the minds of the powerbrokers of Orkney football might be the current management team of Orkney FC (OFC), who are flying high in the North Caledonian League.

However, having recently just succeeded Alway, Kirkpatrick and Paddy Highley in the OFC dugout, it remains to be seen whether Duncan Gray, Stevie Cunningham, Wayne Monkman or Raymond Rendall would be open to taking on the county side.

Monkman was understood to be in the running for the county job prior to Alway’s appointment in 2022.

It has also been confirmed Orkney will not be entering a men’s football team for the 2027 Island Games in the Faroe Islands.

Participation in any Island Games requires a significant financial commitment per player for travel and accommodation.

In a statement, OAFA say that while player enthusiasm was not in question, “only a handful” were able to commit by making the first payment deadline.

The association said the extent of the uncertainty prohibited Orkney in entering the draw, and pulling the plug “was the only realistic option”.

The statement added: “It’s a difficult outcome to reach, and undoubtedly disappointing to those keen to travel.

“However, the OAFA must respect those involved in coordinating all Orkney participants, and also those organising the football tournament, by confirming the situation based on the definite financial commitment.

“Ultimately, the outcome of not entering a men’s football team was the only realistic decision.”

The news that there will be no representation from a male Orkney football team will come as a bitter blow, just two years after the high of hosting the competition on pitches around the Mainland.