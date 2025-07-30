Sentence deferred for man who caused death by careless driving

Sentence has been deferred in the case of a Stromness man whose careless driving caused the death of an 82-year-old woman outside Finstown.

Ewan Paul Brown appeared at Kirkwall Sheriff Court via video link today (Wednesday, July 30).

On Monday, the 29-year-old admitted causing the death of Whilma Hutchison by driving without due care and attention on the A965, in 2022. The incident also left a then-79-year-old-man, the driver of the car she was travelling in, with serious injuries.

Today, Sheriff Robert McDonald deferred sentencing Brown until September 10, for a criminal justice social work report to be prepared.

A full report on the court proceedings will appear in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.