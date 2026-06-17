Social media ban divides in this week’s The Orcadian

Keir Starmer will get the sack long before children and young people under the age of 16 are banned from social media, say some Orkney schoolchildren in this week’s The Orcadian.

Relieved as many parents may be to see the UK Government take a definite stance, with a blanket social media ban due to come into force by next spring, youngsters have serious doubts.

Also in the newspaper, we hear about the achievements of the five people who have been awarded for their service to the Orkney community in the King’s Birthday Honours List.

In our Summer Farmer pull-out feature, we catch-up with NFU Orkney chairman Stevie Hay and report on stock judging success in Shapinsay. We also hear from the local farmers heading to the Highland Show.

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