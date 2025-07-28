  • Kirkwall
    • breaking news

    Stromness man admits causing 82-year-old’s death

    A 82-year-old Finstown woman died due to careless driving by a Stromness man, who today pleaded guilty at Kirkwall Sheriff Court.

    Ewan Paul Brown admitted causing death by driving without due care and attention on the A965 in 2022.

    The 29-year-old tendered this plea to an amended charge, which also described how he caused serious physical injury to a then-79-year-old man.

    The incident on October 15, 2022, resulted in the death of Whilma Hutchison and serious injury of Ian Ritch.

    Sentence has been deferred until Wednesday, July 30.