breaking news

Stromness man admits causing 82-year-old’s death

July 28, 2025 at 2:53 pm

A 82-year-old Finstown woman died due to careless driving by a Stromness man, who today pleaded guilty at Kirkwall Sheriff Court.

Ewan Paul Brown admitted causing death by driving without due care and attention on the A965 in 2022.

The 29-year-old tendered this plea to an amended charge, which also described how he caused serious physical injury to a then-79-year-old man.

The incident on October 15, 2022, resulted in the death of Whilma Hutchison and serious injury of Ian Ritch.

Sentence has been deferred until Wednesday, July 30.

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...