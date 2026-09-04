Stromness Swimming Pool closed after fault discovered

A fault has been detected at Stromness Swimming Pool, which has closed the pool today (Friday).

Orkney Islands Council’s sport and leisure team said that engineers would be on-site this morning to assess the fault.

The pool will remain closed until further notice.

With the continued closure of the swimming pool at The Picky Centre, it means that there is no swimming pool provision on the Mainland.

An update provided by the sport and leisure team’s Facebook page on Thursday said: “Unfortunately a fault at Stromness Swimming Pool was detected tonight therefore, we’ve had to close the pool early.

“A team will be on site tomorrow morning to assist however, we will remain closed until further notice.

“Please check for updates or give the team a phone before travelling to the pool.

“Sorry for any inconvenience caused, we hope to reopen as normal very soon.”