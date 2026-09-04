Stromness Swimming Pool to reopen after ‘precautionary’ shutdown

Stromness Swimming Pool will reopen to the public at 4pm today (Friday).

The building was forced to temporarily close after contractors identified a fault within the facility causing a precautionary safety shutdown.

Works were completed to ensure the fire panel and air handling unit are in working order, and safety procedures have been put in place, until a full fix can be completed, allowing the safe reopening of the full facility to the public this afternoon.

Orkney Amateur Swimming Club will be back in the water at 4pm, with public sessions, and Orkney Octopush scheduled sessions going ahead as advertised.