Sun shines on St Andrews Show Park

August 2, 2025 at 7:38 pm

It was perfect weather for the East Mainland Show today, ensuring an impressive turnout for the event.

Champion of the yard was the winner of the cattle section, a February-born Limousin cross heifer calf from J.S. Baillie & Co of Sebay Farm.

Sheep champion was a two crop Suffolk ewe exhibited by David Summers, of East House, Toab. The animal impressed the judges with her size and power.

Hools Janet from the Hools Shetland Pony Stud won the horse section.

Dog champion was Bryn, a one-and-a-half-year-old pure Labrador from Swarsquoy in Tankerness.

Joanna Foubister’s hybrid light Sussex hen was the sole entry and winner in the poultry section, as was Lexie Dearness’s pygmy goat in its section.

Read the full coverage of the show, including results and photographs, in next week’s edition of The Orcadian.

