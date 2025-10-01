featured news

Sunday dealine set for interest in running Stronsay Hotel

October 1, 2025 at 1:38 pm

Anyone interested in running the Stronsay Hotel has until just this Sunday to register their interest.

Owned by the islands development trust the hotel since 2021, the Whitehall located hotel was extensively renovated, and re-opened in 2023.

It has since been successfully run on a leasehold basis for the last year. Now, the community is seeking a new lease holder to take on this unique and exciting opportunity.

Naomi Bremner, chairwoman of Stronsay Development Trust, said: “The role calls for energy, adaptability, and a hands-on approach. Life in Stronsay has its challenges – winters can be long and dark – but the rewards are many: a stunning natural environment, a close-knit community, and the chance to make a real difference.

“The quieter winter months are when the community most values a welcoming place to gather, whether that’s sharing a meal with friends, enjoying a drink with neighbours, or joining in with darts, quizzes, or pool nights. This is when the hotel really becomes the heart of the island.

“Stronsay is also seeing significant development projects underway, the recent roll-out of fibre broadband, and a growing visitor market. This means there is steady, year-round demand for the hotel’s bedrooms alongside its role as a hub for island life.”

The deadline is set for Sunday October 5.

Anyone interested can contact Stronsay development Trust on hotel@stronsaydevelopmenttrust.co.uk

