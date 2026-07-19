Tankerness couple’s container transformation

A Tankerness couple believe they may have a novel solution to Orkney’s housing crisis, after successfully converting a shipping container into accommodation.

Kirsten and Kenneth Sinclair said that while the process of adapting the 40-foot steel structure into a liveable space was a “learning curve” — they feel it could help unclog problems with the local property market.

It took 15 months from cutting the first window to completing the project. Mrs Sinclair estimated the labour of love was finished for under £30,000, with Mr Sinclair doing as much as he could, and contractors used for specialist work.

They now plan to rent it as holiday accommodation.

Mrs Sinclair said the idea was inspired by the difficulties their son had getting on the property ladder.

She said: “He looked to buy a flat, when he was 19. It was really difficult because everything he went to see was going for some ridiculous amount.

“It was really frustrating because we could see properties there, one, two bedroom kind of things, being snapped up for holiday rentals.

“I know it is a little bit ironic that we are doing that by renting this, but it means we haven’t taken a property off the market.”

The finished property has a single bedroom, a bathroom and a kitchen and living area.

The couple estimate that the transformation of the shipping container was finished for under £30,000.

Mrs Sinclair, who took charge on the interior design, said: “It’s lovely. It’s got everything you would need and plenty of space.”

Mr Sinclair said planning had been straightforward, submitting an application in May and having it granted in September.

He said: “It gives a good angle on reduce, reuse, recycle as it is effectively already a structure.

“It has a good environmental angle as very little cement was used and it also remains mobile.”

“Building control was also good to deal with and the building warrant was signed off in late August 2025.”

Orkney is currently undergoing something of an accommodation crisis. Last month, leading academic Sandy Kerr, warned that talented students were being turned away from the county due to the lack of housing.

And social media users have become well-used to appeals for housing, particularly from those who have accepted job offers and are looking to move to the county.

Mrs Sinclair believes reusing containers might offer a partial solution, either as holiday accommodation or longer term.

“You could absolutely live in it. You might just need to adapt to match the size of the property.”