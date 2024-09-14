featured news

The Outrun excitement builds as Picky confirm special preview details

September 14, 2024 at 2:22 pm

The red carpet is set to be rolled out at The Pickaquoy Centre, after plans were confirmed for two special screenings of The Outrun, the biggest film to hit Orkney in generations.

The islands will take centre stage on the silver screen, as people are given the opportunity to watch the critically acclaimed adaptation of Amy Liptrot’s memoir on their doorstep — and a week before its official general release.

After announcing that a special preview screening would take place last week, the Picky Centre has now confirmed details for the special event.

The Orkney premiere will actually include two screenings of the film on the evening of Saturday, September 21 — an invite-only screening for those who were involved in making the film and guests, followed by a public screening at 9.30pm.

Both screenings will include an introduction from the film’s star Saoirse Ronan, writer Ms Liptrot and producer Dominic Norris.

The Outrun has been adapted by Nora Fingscheidt, in collaboration with Ms Liptrot, and sees Ronan play Rona, who fresh out of rehab, returns to Orkney after more than a decade away.

The film has received rave reviews from critics at international film festivals and features a supporting cast of well-known Orcadian faces and places.

Tickets for the Phoenix Cinema’s screenings will go on sale at 12pm on Monday, September 16 — both for the Orkney premiere on Saturday, September 21, and for standard screenings of the film from September 27, when the film will be released across the UK and Ireland.

“We are delighted to be hosting such a prestigious, star-studded event here,” said James Linklater, the Pickaquoy Centre’s managing director.

“The excitement for this has been building ever since the film was announced, and I know our community can’t wait to see Orkney depicted on the big screen in such a high-profile feature.”

Full ticket details and screening times can be found on the Pickaquoy Centre website.

Share this:

Tweet

