Twelve projects receive £120k support from £20m Orkney Fund

September 29, 2025 at 2:52 pm

Twelve community-led projects in Orkney have received financial support from the £20 million Orkney Fund.

Just over £120,000 has been allocated to projects following a meeting of the Orkney Fund Board on Friday, September 26.

Successful applicants are spread across Orkney and cover a broad range of initiatives from sports facilities and heritage projects, to agricultural developments and arts and culture schemes.

Full list of funded projects:

Creative Orkney — Creative Hub feasibility study.

Kirkwall Amateur Operatic Society — Renovation of “The Store” feasibility study.

Orkney Zerowaste — Stromness Yard refurbishment feasibility study.

Pickaquoy Centre — 3G Synthetic Sports Surface Arena feasibility study.

The Crafthub at The Space (Rousay) — Community Craft Hub feasibility study.

Sanday Craft Hub — Siting of portacabin extension feasibility study.

South Ronaldsay & Burray Development Trust — Tomb of the Eagles feasibility study.

Stenness Community Association — Stenness Outdoor Community Centre phase three capacity building.

Stromness Community Development Trust — Stromness Community Hall capacity building.

Stromness Museum — Natural Historic Collections Assistant capacity building.

West Mainland Agricultural Society — West Mainland Showpark Developments feasibility study.

Westray Development Trust — Westray Golf Club and Men’s Shed joint facility feasibility study.

Stephen Hagan, chairman of the Orkney Fund Board, said: “This round of funding demonstrates the strength and diversity of community-led initiatives across our islands.

“The projects span mainland Orkney and the isles, building the foundations for sustainable community development that benefits all Orcadians.

“We look forward to supporting more communities in future funding rounds as we continue to invest in Orkney’s potential.”

It was announced in March last year that the county was to receive £20 million of Levelling Up funding from the UK Government, allocated over a ten-year period.

For the full story, look out for next week’s edition of The Orcadian.

