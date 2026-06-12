New-look Orkney FC announce North Caley League u-turn

A new-look Orkney Football Club will now continue their involvement in the North Caledonian League for the upcoming season.

The club have also announced a new management team of Wayne Monkman, Duncan Gray and Raymond Rendall will lead the team into the 2026/27 campaign.

The club had announced its intention to step back from winter football for the coming season, following a difficult 2025/26 campaign, which saw the side finish bottom of the North Caledonian League.

The break would have allowed players a rest from intensive football commitments and a time to settle into newly-developed pitch facilities, the club said.

However, in a u-turn, it has been announced that the club will not only embark on another league campaign, but they will do so with a new team at the helm.

In a statement on their Facebook page, the club paid tribute to the long-serving team of Charlie Alway, Colin Kirkpatrick and Paddy Highley.

Alway was manager of Orkney for ten years, enjoying cup success and leading the team to the North Caledonian League title in 2018.

Kirkpatrick has been at Alway’s side since the beginning, while Highley joined the coaching team more recently, playing a key role in developing the young side.

The club said: “We extend our heartfelt thanks to the outgoing team of Charlie Alway, Colin Kirkpatrick and Paddy Highley for their years of unstinting service and loyalty.

“Charlie has led the team since we entered the league in 2015 and brought huge success to the club in the new era of winter football in Orkney.

“Charlie, Colin and Paddy have all expressed their full support for the new venture and they leave the club with our very best wishes.”

Thirteen clubs are set to compete in the 2026/27 Macleod and MacCallum North Caledonian League after new club Dingwall FC were accepted ahead of their first campaign in senior football.

Bunillidh Thistle will also return after a one-year absence.

The full list of teams participating are as follows: Alness United, Bonar Bridge, Bunillidh Thistle, Clachnacuddin ‘A’, Dingwall, Golspie Sutherland, Halkirk United, Inverness Athletic, Inverness Thistle, Fort William, Orkney, St Duthus and Thurso.

Three cup competitions will be played but Orkney will not compete in these.