Focus on Business — trusted local legal advice with d and h

A stunning renovation has seen the Albert Street home of established local law firm d and h transformed.

Blending legal expertise and deeply rooted local connections, the firm continues to offer a key range of services from its revamped premises.

The efforts of the business have received major recognition. The director of d and h, Serena Sutherland has now taken on the role of president of the Law Society of Scotland.

Although the prestigious year-long post will mean more business for her outwith Orkney, the business is set to continue providing the same high-quality service.

“Even though I’ve got my year when I’ll be president, I’m still going to be here,” Ms Sutherland said.

“I’m still going to be around and still doing the work we’ve always done.”

Beyond the 12 staff based in Kirkwall and Stromness, d and h also has a presence in Thurso and Elgin.

Ms Sutherland has a special interest in family law, helping clients across the North of Scotland resolve issues around separation and children, in the most positive way possible.

The firm do civil legal aid work in this area.

You can find local knowledge and trusted advice at d and h.

Ms Sutherland also handles guardianships, which allow people to act for someone close to them if they lose the capacity to do so themselves. Director, Florence Fisher, is head of the family law department with Serena overseeing the court team.

Heading the private client department is director Emma Findlay. She leads the firm’s work on guardianships, executries and trusts, as well as wills and powers of attorney.

Conveyancing is another main area of expertise d and h provides, handling both residential property transactions, as well as the sale of plots.

The offering has been honed and specialised over the many decades since the original law firm was established in 1856.

It was founded by Peter Sinclair Heddle and when he passed away in 1884, his son William was just an apprentice, so William Drever was brought in.

Once the younger Heddle qualified as a lawyer, he returned as Drever’s junior partner, with the firm becoming Drever and Heddle in 1890.

For almost 90 years, the business was based at 31 Albert Street. Woolworth’s took over in 1958, and Drever and Heddle moved to their current home at 56A Albert Street.

In recent years, the company has rebranded as d and h, and also expanded by incorporating J.E.P. Robertson & Son in Stromness.

Beyond growing the business, renovations at the Albert Street base have been on the cards for around ten years.

The plans were slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the time taken to get all the permissions in place for work on the listed building.

After a significant amount of work with architect Leslie Burgher, planning consent was in place in 2023.

The premises has been lovingly renovated with Orkney at its heart.

A competitive tendering process for the renovation work was then carried out, overseen by Orkney Surveying Services.

Alfred Flett Ltd won the contract with construction on the exterior starting in summer last year, and the scaffolding coming down a week before Christmas.

Then the revamp of the interior got under way, with expert design help from Kirsteen Stewart, helping to pick local artwork and the right colours for each space.

Kenneth C. Findlay & Sons handled the decorating, with E. Fraser Electrical and J. Croy Flooring providing their expertise.

The d and h team are delighted with the result of the major revamp, enhancing the welcoming space, while maintaining the sense of the historic building.

Ms Sutherland said: “I think it was really exciting and it made you think all that hard work, money and

decision making had been worth it.”

The firm returned in April — after moving out for the renovations — and now cannot wait to welcome visitors to the building.

d and h also offer home visits and online meetings to best suit their clients’ needs.