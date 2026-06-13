Hoy and Papay hit by landline outage

Hoy and Papay residents are experiencing a landline outage, this Saturday.

Homes and businesses are currently unable to make or receive landline calls, including calls to 999.

According to Orkney Islands Council (OIC), mobile networks remain unaffected, and calls, including emergency calls, can still be made via mobile phones.

In a statement, OIC said: “Current indications are that full service is unlikely to be restored until tomorrow.

“The OIC Care team is reviewing the situation to identify any risks, including potential impacts on vulnerable individuals.

“In the meantime please do check in on any vulnerable friends, family and neighbours in the area.”

The council has said it will provide further updates should there be any significant changes.