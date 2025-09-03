featured news

UHI Orkney debt dismay revealed

September 3, 2025 at 3:51 pm

Education officials are attempting to grapple with a projected multi-million pound deficit as UHI Orkney sinks into the red, The Orcadian can exclusively reveal.

A taskforce has been formed to identify stringent savings and money-making opportunities, as officials desperately attempt to balance the books amid what is feared could amount to a £2.6 million debt.

The scale of the issues impacting on UHI Orkney has been revealed in papers obtained by The Orcadian, after behind-closed-door discussions in June laid out the stark financial challenges affecting the college on East Road.

