Uncovering a new chapter at the Ness of Brodgar

The Ness of Brodgar’s newest mystery is set to be revealed tonight at a world premiere at the Orkney Theatre.

In 2024, Time Team filmed the final full season of excavation at the Ness — and the resulting 75‑minute Time Team Special will be shown for the first time in Kirkwall tonight.

Hosted by Time Team’s Dr John Gater, the screening will also unveil why small, targeted excavations will resume at the Ness this summer.

Geophysical surveys carried out in 2025 uncovered an exciting new feature, which has the potential to change the way we think about the ancient site.

This discovery will be under discussion at the premiere, where the audience will be the first to learn about what this new discovery has the potential to unearth.

The Ness team will begin a small, targeted excavation between Tuesday, July 7 and Thursday, July 30, to investigate the new anomaly and determine the truth of what lies beneath the ground.

The Ness of Brodgar — one of Orkney’s most famous archaeological sites — hosts a huge complex of monumental Neolithic buildings from around 3000BC.

The archaeological excavations came to an end in 2024, after 20 years of fieldwork, to preserve the momentous site for future generations to come.

The event is free and open to all, but due to expected demand, seating will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

Doors open at 6.30pm, with the programme beginning at 7.30pm.