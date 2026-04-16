Walrus spotted at Stronsay pier

Stronsay has welcomed an out-of-the-ordinary visitor this morning in the form of a walrus.

It’s been an unusual morning for Stronsay pier master Leslie Miller who managed to capture the massive sea mammal on camera.

Mr Miller told The Orcadian he was shocked to see the walrus as the ferry came into the pier shortly after 8am.

The pier master said that the walrus had now set up camp under the linkspan, and that he has been in touch with a local sea mammal expert regarding the extraordinary arrival.

This is the third time in recent years that a walrus has made Orkney its holiday destination, with previous sightings being made in Sanday and North Ronaldsay.