Woodland mission takes root in Orphir

Orkney is often noted for its lack of trees — but one Orphir couple is on a mission to create a woodland on their doorstep.

Sarah and Neil Smart are busy planting 1,330 trees on their croft.

The couple moved to Orkney a year-and-a-half ago from Perthshire, and had never planted a tree before undertaking this project.

“It’s been a learning curve, it’s backbreaking work,” explained Sarah, in the throes of planting, last week.

Originally the couple hired a mini-digger to help with planting the saplings, which took some trial and error before they perfected the right depth and technique.

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