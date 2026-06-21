A Journey Beyond Time at St Magnus Festival

St Magnus Cathedral played host to a percussive performance that hit a different note on Saturday night.

Students from the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire joined lecturers Owen Gunnell and Toby Kearney of O Duo for a UK premier of A Journey Beyond Time, a cycle of American gospel songs composed by George Crumb.

The concert began with work by composers John Psathas, Steven Reich, and Gemma Peacocke.

It took a little while for some audience members to settle into the avant-garde performance, but the ensemble gained whoops and cheers by the end of their 70 minute show, which included a performance from soprano Susanna Fairbairn.

“In general, audiences can be a bit sceptical if they don’t know what to expect,” Toby told The Orcadian afterwards.

“Once they actually see it start, they think — oh, yeah, I can get on board with this — because there is something for everyone.”

Click play on the video above for the full interview with Toby Kearney.