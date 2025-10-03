advertorial

ADVERTORIAL – Ivy Cottage, Orphir

October 3, 2025 at 10:00 am

Ivy Cottage, Orphir, offers over £185,000.

Ivy Cottage is an attractive detached cottage with attached garage. It is a charming character property offering a rural location. Orphir overlooks Scapa Flow and is situated between Kirkwall and Stromness on Mainland Orkney.

The property benefits from being well-maintained throughout with an inviting open-plan sitting, kitchen and dining area, family bathroom and a good-sized bedroom area. This property also benefits from a two-person Finnish Sauna, which is fully electric. There is also a generous ruinous outbuilding located in the gardens. Ivy Cottage is located on the outskirts of Orphir village, close to the primary school, local cafe and overlooking Scapa Flow. Orphir is located approximately eight miles from Kirkwall, which offers shops, supermarkets, post office, sports amenities, schools and the main ferry port.

Stromness is approximately nine miles away, where you can find The Academy, Stromness Primary School and nursery, and fantastic independent shops and sports amenities. This property would be ideal for a wide range of purchasers, including couples and first-time buyers. Viewing is highly recommended to see the full potential this rural property has to offer. EPC Rating C. Contact us today on 01856 872216 or email: hello@dandhlaw.co.uk to schedule a viewing.

