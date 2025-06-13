advertorial

ADVERTORIAL – Squeezebox Marketplace

June 13, 2025 at 12:30 pm

Calling all accordion lovers!

We’re thrilled to be setting up a Squeezebox Marketplace pop-up shop in Orkney during the brilliant St Magnus Festival, 23-26 June.

Come and browse:

• A wide range of piano accordions

• Cases, straps, reeds, and accessories

• Expert, friendly advice – no pressure

• Exclusive special offers only available during the festival!

Whether you’re attending the piano accordion workshops with Karen Tweed and Karen Street or just love the sound of buttons and keys, pop in and say hello. We’re bringing the full accordion experience to you – advice, gear, and great conversation included.

LOCATION: 60 Victoria St, Kirkwall KW15 1DN

DATES: 23-26 June 2025

TIMES: to be announced (check website or socials for updates)

Follow us on social media or visit the website for updates and workshop links: squeezeboxmarketplace.com

Share this:

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...