Albert Street and Bridge Street set to close on three consecutive days

September 13, 2024 at 3:53 pm

Albert Street and Bridge Street in Kirkwall are to close on three consecutive days to accommodate visiting cruise liners.

The town centre roads shall be shut to vehicles from 10am to 4pm, on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Seven vessels are expected to arrive in Orkney over the three days, bringing with them thousands of passengers and crew.

Starting on Saturday, the Costa Favolosa, capable of carrying 3,780 passengers, is expected to pull up alongside Hatston.

The smaller 170-passenger Hondius, the first-registered Polar Class 6 vessel in the world, is also currently scheduled to visit, in Kirkwall on Saturday, and at Hoy Sound on Sunday.

Also on Sunday, MSC Preziosa, able to carry 4,345 passengers along with around 1,388 crew, is due to drop anchor in Kirkwall Bay Anchorage, and the 750-passenger Seven Seas Splendor is also set to dock at Hatston.

On Monday, Celebrity Apex, with a capacity of 3,405, is scheduled to tie up at Hatston. Similarly, the 196-guest World Navigator is due to berth at Kirkwall:North.

Next Thursday, September 19, the 3,560-passenger Regal Princess is scheduled to call in at Hatston, which again will see the closure of Albert Street and Bridge Street.

Please note this information may change at short notice due to bad weather or as passenger numbers are confirmed.

