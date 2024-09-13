featured news

Orkney 2025 organisers head over heels after volunteer target smashed

September 13, 2024 at 1:29 pm

Some 1,205 people have signed up to volunteer at the 2025 Island Games, over 500 more than the initial target.

Organisers now anticipate that as many as 850 volunteers will be required to fulfil a variety of key roles during the week-long event, up from the 700 they set out for.

Gordon Deans, chairman of Orkney 2025, said: “The response has been incredible, and we are so grateful to everyone who has shown enthusiasm to be part of this exciting event.”

For those that missed the deadline but are still interested in volunteering, please email: info@orkney2025.com.

Read more from organisers on the next steps in next week’s The Orcadian.

