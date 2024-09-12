featured news

Construction work set to get under way on SSEN Finstown substation

September 12, 2024 at 3:13 pm

Construction on the project that will see Orkney connected to the GB electricity transmission network for the first time is set to get under way this month.

Three contracts to key supply chain partners have been awarded, paving the way for work to begin on a new electrical substation outside Finstown, SSEN Transmission has announced.



The Orkney-Caithness Link project will see the installation of a new high voltage alternating current (HVAC) subsea cable between Orkney and the Scottish mainland.

This will enable the connection of up to 220MW of new renewable electricity to the national grid.

The link will consist of a new substation at Finstown, along with around 14km of underground cable and 53km of subsea cable.

Siemens Energy and BAM Joint Venture (JV) have been awarded the contract to build the substation.

RJ McLeod will install the underground cable ducting, while Nexans will be manufacturing the cable in Halden, Norway, and will install the 14km land and 53km subsea cable system between the substations.

Deputy project director at SSEN Transmission, Ian Clark, said: “We’re now ready to get started with construction work at each end of the link in Finstown and Dounreay and will keep the communities informed as we make progress.”

Full energisation anticipated in 2028.

