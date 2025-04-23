news

Northern Isles MP surprised Russia ban has not come sooner

April 23, 2025 at 5:13 pm

Orkney and Shetland MP, Alistair Carmichael, has been banned from visiting Russia.

Mr Carmichael is one of four Scottish politicians who have reportedly been barred from entry to the country.

According to The Daily Record, Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced today (Wednesday, April 23) that it has sanctioned 15 MPs, including Mr Carmichael, because of “hostile statements and unfounded accusations”.

The MP said he was surprised the ban had not come sooner after working with people across the Northern Isles to secure a block on Russian vessels using UK ports in March 2022, after the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Carmichael said: “News that I have been banned from visiting Russia came as a shock — largely because I had thought I was banned many years ago.

“When people in the Northern Isles were rallying together to block Russian tankers from our ports in 2022, I was pretty sure already I was not going to Moscow any time soon.

“I can only assume that this ban has happened now because of a joke I made at Nigel Farage’s expense in the House of Commons last month, mocking his craven stance on Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Putin’s friendship and welcome are hardly an endorsement worth having so I will take this travel ban as a point of pride.”

